U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Phillip Lowery, left, stands with a Marine peer after graduating with honors from the U.S. Marine Corps Staff Noncommissioned Officers Academy at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, on June 14. 

 Courtesy photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Phillip Lowery recently returned to Vandenberg Space Force Base after graduating with top honors from the U.S. Marine Corps Staff Noncommissioned Officers Academy (SNCOA) at Camp Johnson, North Carolina.

Education plays an increasingly important role in today’s military. To ensure leaders are well-equipped and prepared to take on the challenges of the next rank, each military service requires grade-specific Professional Military Education (PME).

In preparation for increased leadership responsibilities, Lowery, senior enlisted leader of 1st Delta Operations Squadron, Space Delta 1, volunteered to attend a Space Force-equivalent PME offered by the U.S. Marine Corps.

