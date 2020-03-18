Governor’s Military Council visits Vandenberg AFB

Members of the Governor’s Military Council and 30th Space Wing leadership toured the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, March 10, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

According to their website, the Governor’s Military Council works to protect California’s military installations and operations amid ongoing United States Department of Defense budget cuts, and leverage changes in federal military strategy to position the state to continue innovation and leadership in its military mission.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The GMC received various briefings and tours to preview the upcoming changes to Vandenberg AFB.

Base leaders hoped to enhance the group's understanding of the missions of the 30th SW and tenant units on base, along with upcoming developments to the base to align with the United States Space Force.

Accommodated at Vandenberg AFB, the CFSCC is a U.S. led multinational subordinate command of United States Space Command and is responsible for tactical control of American and multinational space forces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0