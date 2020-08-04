Goldfein honored for service as Chief of Staff

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein delivers remarks during a dedication ceremony in his honor at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 31. The ceremony unveiled a new etching for the Wall of Valor at the Air Force Memorial that reads, “This is our sacred duty. When protecting Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines, we fly to the sound of the guns… or we die trying.”