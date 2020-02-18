Global Lightning 20 concludes with greatest commercial participation to date

Exercise Global Lightning 20 successfully concluded with the most commercial partnership participation to date at the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base Jan. 30.

This year civilian personnel from seven commercial companies affiliated with the Commercial Integration Cell supported the exercise by rapidly identifying, diagnosing and resolving on-orbit requirements, while also increasing the overall resilience of Combined Force Space Component Command operations at the CSpOC.

The CIC is a collaborative government and industry effort to integrate commercial satellite owners and operators into the CSpOC to pursue greater cooperation and synergy in the space environment.

GL20 provided training opportunities for commercial partners, U.S. Space Command, U.S. Space Force headquarters staff, and participating components, to integrate and synchronize space effects in support of muti-domain operations across several combatant commands.

