German delegation visits Vandenberg, discusses future space cooperation

German Air Force Lt. Gen. Klaus Habersetzer, Commander, Air Operations Command, German Federal Intelligence Service Maj. Gen. Werner Sczesny, Vice-President for Military Affairs, and German Air Force Brig. Gen. Burkhard Pototzky, Director for Space Operations, visited space operators and facilities at Vandenberg AFB to discuss current multinational operations and future bilateral cooperation Feb. 5-6.

The visit consisted of meetings with senior officials from Combined Force Space Component Command, Space Operations Command, Combined Space Operations Center, 18th Space Control Squadron and Space X. Additionally, the German officials received tours of the CSpOC operations floor and Space Launch Complex 4.

In December of 2019 Germany became the sixth nation to formally join the Combined Space Operations Initiative. The purpose of CSpO is to improve combined space operations between partner nations, to optimize resources, deepen coordination, strengthen deterrence, enhance mission assurance, increase resilience, and improve mutual security.

The United States of America, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and the United Kingdom are formal members of CSpO.