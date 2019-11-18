{{featured_button_text}}

Members of Vandenberg Air Force Base were entertained at a Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band concert as part of a military appreciation event, Nov. 8 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The band performed to emphasize their support to organizations that are working for veterans, wounded service members and their families.

