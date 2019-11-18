Members of Vandenberg Air Force Base were entertained at a Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band concert as part of a military appreciation event, Nov. 8 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The band performed to emphasize their support to organizations that are working for veterans, wounded service members and their families.
Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band entertain VAFB
- Airman 1st Class Aubree Milks 30th Space Wing
