As printed in the March 26, 1962 edition of the Lompoc Record.
Atlas Launch Highlights Chief Executive's Tour
President John F. Kennedy winged his way back to the Nation's capital today following a West Coast vidit which included a two-and-a-half hour tour of the nearby Aerospace Center of the Nation - Vandenberg Air Force Base.
As published in the February 21, 1967 edition of the Lompoc Record
Humphrey Arrives For Vandenberg AFB Visit
Vice President Hubert H Humphrey stepped jauntily from his plane at Vandenberg this afternoon showing little evidence of his run-in with anti-war hecklers at Stanford University yesterday where he called for an end to poverty in rural America and defended the Administration's Vietnam policies.
As published in the October 5, 1961 edition of The Lompoc Record;
Vice President Johnson Visits - Vice President of the United States Lyndon B. Johnson is pictures as he arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base yesterday afternoon for a whirlwind tour of missile facilities at Point Arguello and Vandenberg. He was met at air base by a horde of both Navy and Air Force photographers and Maj. general Joseph Preston, commander of the First Strategic Aerospace Division.
As reporter Mathew Burciaga was waiting for Vice President Mike Pence to make his way to Vandenberg Air Force Base, he was struck with an interesting question. When was the last time a President or Vice President visited the base?
No word as to when the last time a sitting VP visited the base, but one of VAFB's public affairs officers mentioned that it's been a while. A firm answer might take some digging. #VPatVAFB
Lyndon B. Johnson also came to Vandenberg in October of 1961 when he was Vice President to John F. Kennedy. Johnson's trip was liked to more of an inspection of the combined facilities operational capabilities, than a visit of the base.
