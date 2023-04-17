Friday's launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was anything but typical —  it transported a portion of the cremated remains, or DNA, of 106 individuals, each contained in a small metal capsule, some no larger than a battery coin cell or a tube of lip balm.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pushed off minutes before midnight at 11:48 p.m. on the special rideshare mission that successfully carried 50 payloads to low-Earth polar orbit including microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers, as well as orbital transfer vehicles containing spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

Among the payloads was a spacecraft belonging to SpaceFlight Industries, a launch and in-space transportation services provider which hosted the Excelsior Flight carrying the remains.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

