Frequently asked questions about COVID-19 at VAFB

A: Across the base, we have already eliminated many in-person meetings, implemented teleconferencing and teleworking programs for both military and civilians where applicable, and reduced the number of individuals in any given location to align with the President’s guidance of 10 people or less in any one room.

Q: Is there enhanced protocol for checking IDs at base gates?

A: Installation entry controllers have altered procedures in response to COVID-19. When approaching the gate, we ask that drivers have the ID cards of all occupants in the vehicle in-hand. Defenders will not touch ID cards. Please present the front of the card to the Defender. When prompted, turn the card for scanning. Repeat this process for all subsequent IDs.

Q: Are there test kits on base?

A: Yes. The Vandenberg Medical Group has the ability to test for COVID-19. Currently, we are testing our base populace on a case-by-case basis. At this time, testing is only for those who are presenting symptoms. If you think you might have COVID-19 or are presenting any symptoms, please call the 30th Medical Group at 805-606-CARE for further guidance.

Q: Will dependents be allowed to test for COVID-19?