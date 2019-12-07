Service members, military families and military retirees can see a free movie screening of Universal Pictures’ “1917,” starring George McKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, with Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, at 1700 on December 14 at the Vandenberg Reel Time Theater.
The Vandenberg community will get to see a special advance screening of the movie nearly a month before it is released in theaters nationwide on Jan. 10, courtesy of Universal Pictures and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service:
“Watching a movie at the Vandenberg Reel Time Theater is a great way to relax during the holidays with family and friends,” said Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “The Exchange works with movie companies like Universal Pictures to provide free movie screenings for service members, their families and military retirees as a way to say ‘Thank You,’ we value your service and sacrifice.”
Sam Mendes, the Oscar®-winning director of “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “American Beauty,” brings his singular vision to his thrilling new epic, “1917.” At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (“Captain Fantastic’s” George MacKay) and Blake (“Game of Thrones”’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers Blake’s own brother among them.
Produced by Neal Street Productions for DreamWorks Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, “1917” is rated R and will be released by Universal Pictures domestically in limited release Dec. 25 and nationwide Jan. 10.