First USSF Basic Military Training graduates arrive at Vandenberg AFB

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- New U.S. Space Force enlisted recruits, fresh from graduating Basic Military Training, arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Dec. 11, 2020. These Space Force Professionals represent the first USSF graduates from BMT who will continue their education with Space Systems Operation technical training at the 533rd Training Squadron at Vandenberg AFB. After their arrival, the new recruits attended and were recognized during a U.S. Space Force birthday event held later the same day.
