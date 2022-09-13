VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- The Air Force’s first-ever Senior Enlisted Airman (SEA), Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, arrived Space Launch Delta 30 Aug. 4. She is also the first SEA to join a Space Force Delta command team.

“Chief Mosley has performed with distinction at every step of her career and I'm excited to serve alongside her, as we develop and empower Airmen and Guardians at all levels,” said Space Force Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “It was through a great partnership with Air Force Materiel Command that we were able to pull her from the Command Chief Candidate’s list.”

The SEA advises the SLD 30 commander on Air Force issues, including advocating for force development opportunities and ensuring functional and administrative support for Vandenberg’s Airmen. Chief Mosley will communicate through Air Force channels on matters impacting Total Force Airmen and families, while providing resident expertise on Air Force policies, processes and direction.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0