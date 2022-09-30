093022 Firefly Launch Scrubbed

Firefly's second orbital launch attempt of their Alpha rocket was scrubbed Friday morning on the launchpad at Vandenberg Space Force Base when the system's auto abort function was tripped.

 Contributed, Everyday Astronaut

The Firefly Alpha rocket was set to make a second launch attempt from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex-2 Saturday between 12 and 2 a.m. after the vehicle went into auto abort upon ignition during its first attempt on Friday morning.

According to Firefly Aerospace officials, the auto abort function is designed into the system to ensure safety, and as a result of its activation, the launch attempt was scrubbed just after midnight.

At exactly T-0, officials via Twitter reported the mission was holding and awaiting further updates from the team.  

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

