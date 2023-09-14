Firefly Aerospace and Boeing's Millennium Space Systems quietly launched a Firefly Alpha vehicle Thursday evening from Space Launch Complex 2W at Vandenberg Space Force Base, in a reported test flight conducted on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The small satellite launcher lifted off at approximately 7:27 p.m., absent any eruption of sound or resulting sonic booms that oftentimes rattle windows and alert area residents to a launch in progress.

The only clear evidence of a launch was the small two-stage launcher streaming across the sky, leaving behind a billowy trail of white vapor in its wake. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0