You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finnish delegation visits Vandenberg AFB

Finnish delegation visits Vandenberg AFB

Finnish delegation
Buy Now

Maj. Gen. John Shaw, Combined Force Space Component commander, (right) poses for a photo with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, Finnish Air Force commander, following an office meeting Oct. 30 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

The Finnish Air Force Delegation received a mission briefing about the Combined Force Space Component Command on Oct. 30 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. During their visit, they received a tour of the base and learned more about the missions of the CFSCC and 18th Space Control Squadron. U.S. Space Command, through the CFSCC, is committed to working with international partners like Finland to deter aggression and conflict, as well as to defend U.S. and allied freedom of action in, from and through the space domain. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News