SpaceX launch 2.png

SpaceX's Falcon 9 blasts off from Vandenberg into clear skies Tuesday morning.

 Contributed, SpaceX

Forty-nine Starlink satellites and a rideshare payload for Italian company D-Orbit were successfully deployed to low-Earth orbit approximately an hour after SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base, SpaceX confirmed.

Dissimilar to the space agency's Jan. 19 West Coast mission that encountered fog and unfavorable weather conditions that pushed back the flight five different times, Tuesday's launch left the pad on time at 8:15 a.m. and soared through clear blue skies despite a few setbacks.

The flight launched from Space Launch Complex 4E using a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, with its first stage reentering Earth's atmosphere minutes after liftoff and landing on the Pacific-stationed droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" for offshore recovery.

SpaceX launch.png

A Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Sapce Force Base Tuesday morning carrying 49 Starlink satellites and a rideshare payload for Italian company D-Orbit to low-Earth orbit.

