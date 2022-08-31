A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink internet satellites blasted off Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking SpaceX's 58th first-stage landing on its Pacific Ocean-based droneship.
The two-stage rocket was launched from Space Launch Complex 4E at 10:40 p.m., and separated more than 8 minutes after launch as designed.
The first-stage booster reentered Earth's atmosphere and successfully landed on the spaceport droneship Of Course I Still Love You, marking the seafaring vessel's 58th mission.
The autonomous landing platform is operated out of the Port of Long Beach and is one of three vessels that support SpaceX missions, two of which operate in the Atlantic — Just Read the Instructions and A Shortfall of Gravitas.
An hour after liftoff, SpaceX confirmed the rocket's second-stage booster had deployed its batch of satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The Starlink satellites, which will join a growing constellation of internet satellites, are designed to deliver broadband internet service to more than 400,000 customers in almost 40 countries with the capability of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more, the aerospace company stated.
Tuesday's mission concluded SpaceX's Starlink launch schedule for August.
