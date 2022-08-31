083122 Starlink Mission 1

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink internet satellites blasted off Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking SpaceX's 58th first-stage landing on its Pacific Ocean-based droneship. 

The two-stage rocket was launched from Space Launch Complex 4E at 10:40 p.m., and separated more than 8 minutes after launch as designed.

The first-stage booster reentered Earth's atmosphere and successfully landed on the spaceport droneship Of Course I Still Love You, marking the seafaring vessel's 58th mission.

