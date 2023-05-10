051023 Space X launch 01.JPG
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:09 p.m., over a field of wild mustard. The mission sent a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Locals were treated to a cosmic display Wednesday afternoon with the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base that blasted off into cloudless skies — and right on schedule at 1:09 p.m. 

The two-stage vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East on a mission to deploy 51 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Twenty-five minutes post-launch, SpaceX officials confirmed the successful deployment of the satellite payload which is on a trajectory to join up with the agency's Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers on Earth.

A cloud from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch hangs over Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday afternoon.
