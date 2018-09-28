Vandenberg Air Force Base shoppers have a chance to score seats to the 2018 Army-Navy Game with their MILITARY STAR® card.
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is a participating partner of the 2018 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. Thanks to a MILITARY STAR sweepstakes, 12 authorized shoppers will each receive two tickets to cheer on our Nation’s heroes at the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 8 in Philadelphia.
Shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR® card at any Exchange location from Oct. 1 through 26 will automatically be entered to win. Qualifying purchases can be made anywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including ShopMyExchange.com, meaning honorably discharged Veterans have a chance to win too.
“Our Nation’s heroes take field in the Army-Navy Game one of the biggest college games of the year,” said General Manager Ladda Marx. “Service member, Veterans and families around the world all have a chance to win tickets to this incredible experience. It would be exciting if a Vandenberg Airman were one of the big winners.”
The sweepstakes winners will receive two tickets to the game. Travel and lodging are not included. For more information and official rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.com after Oct. 1.
The Exchange Credit Program’s MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. To apply, visit MyECP.com