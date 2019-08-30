Military shoppers have a chance to cheer on the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen in person at the 2019 Army-Navy Game just by shopping the Vandenber Exchange or commissary with their MILITARY STAR® card.
Shoppers will automatically be entered to win two tickets to the game when they use their MILITARY STAR card from Aug. 31 to Oct. 17. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, which administers the MILITARY STAR program, is a participating partner of the 2019 Army-Navy Game.
“The Army-Navy Game is where heroes win,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “The Exchange and MILITARY STAR want the best customers in world to have a chance to experience this game live.”
Four winners will be randomly selected and will receive a pair of tickets to the 120th Army-Navy Game, which takes place Dec. 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Travel and lodging are not included. For more information and official rules, visit www.MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.
