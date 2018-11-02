The Vandenberg Exchange is helping Airmen and their families stick to a holiday shopping budget by expanding its layaway program to include computers and laptops.
From Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, military shoppers can use the Vandenberg Exchange’s fee-free holiday layaway for computers, notebooks, tablets and iPads items that are not typically eligible for the program.
“Laptops and notebooks are often at the top of loved ones’ wish lists,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager Ladda Tomas. “The Vandenberg Exchange’s expanded layaway program keeps budgets in check and safely hides gifts from prying eyes.”
A deposit of 15 percent is required to hold items. Electronics must be paid for and picked up by Dec. 15. Shoppers can visit Vandenberg Main Store customer service for complete details.