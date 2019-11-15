{{featured_button_text}}

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering families a day of fun during Military Family Month with a “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” screening on Nov. 16.

Everyone who buys a ticket to the 1400 showing of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at the Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater will earn a chance to win a $100 Exchange gift card.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The Exchange is celebrating Military Family Month throughout November at Reel Time Theaters with special prizes.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0