The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering families a day of fun during Military Family Month with a “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” screening on Nov. 16.
Everyone who buys a ticket to the 1400 showing of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at the Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater will earn a chance to win a $100 Exchange gift card.
The Exchange is celebrating Military Family Month throughout November at Reel Time Theaters with special prizes.