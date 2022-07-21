BEALE AIR FORCE BASE -- The Air Force’s high-altitude, all-weather reconnaissance aircraft, the U-2 Dragon Lady, recently flew Beale Air Force Base’s last Optical Bar Camera mission.

The OBC mission, which captures daylight acquisition of high-altitude photographs, will transition to forward operating locations supported by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. This move allows processors to consolidate film closer to mission-required reconnaissance collection.

“This event closes a decades-long chapter for Beale AFB and film processing, and it opens another chapter into the digital world,” said Adam Marigliani, Collins Aerospace engineering support specialist.

