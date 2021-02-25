U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, active-duty Air Force 461st Air Control Wing, and the Army’s 138th Military Intelligence Company gather in front of an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft as part of a historical flight at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 19, 2021. A crew of 33 E-8C Joint STARS aviators made history when the first all-African American JSTARS flight crew flew from Robins Air Force Base on a training mission to commemorate Black History Month.