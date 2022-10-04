The world recently witnessed the collision of NASA's DART spacecraft with an 11 billion-pound asteroid some 10 months after its launch by SpaceX from the Vandenberg Space Force Base Western Range on Nov. 23, 2021.
"After 10 months of anticipation, it's time to finally see the fruits of our labor!" base officials wrote in a statement hours before the scheduled impact.
Right on schedule, mission control at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, announced the successful impact at 7:14 p.m. EST, marking NASA's first attempt to move an asteroid in space.
APL officials confirmed that neither the asteroid or its larger twin Didymos, which it orbits, pose a threat to Earth, and that the mission’s one-way trip focused solely on whether NASA could successfully navigate a spacecraft to intentionally collide with an asteroid and deflect it, a technique known as kinetic impact.
Did DART move the asteroid?
Two of NASA’s Great Observatories, the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, have joined the effort to collect celestial images of the event while the investigation team at APL continue to observe Dimorphos using ground-based telescopes to confirm that DART’s impact altered the asteroid’s orbit around Didymos.
Three days after impact, NASA released images collected by the Webb. The images included those taken of the impact location prior to the collision and several after-impact shots, over the next few hours.
They reported that images from the Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera reveal a difference — a tight, compact core, with plumes of material appearing as wisps streaming away from the center of where the impact took place.
It's promising, as light rays appear to be curved slightly, but astronomers said they need to take a closer look to determine what that could mean.
In the Hubble images, astronomers estimate that the brightness of the system increased by three times after impact, and saw that brightness hold steady, even eight hours after impact.
Overall, experts believe the impact will shorten Dimorphos’ orbit by about 1%, or roughly 10 minutes.
After all, measuring how much the asteroid was deflected — not disrupted — is one of the primary purposes of the full-scale test.
"At its core, DART represents an unprecedented success for planetary defense, but it is also a mission of unity with a real benefit for all humanity," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement released after impact.
"As NASA studies the cosmos and our home planet, we’re also working to protect that home, and this international collaboration turned science fiction into science fact, demonstrating one way to protect Earth."
Hubble plans to monitor the Didymos-Dimorphos system 10 more times over the coming weeks.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.