The world recently witnessed the collision of NASA's DART spacecraft with an 11 billion-pound asteroid some 10 months after its launch by SpaceX from the Vandenberg Space Force Base Western Range on Nov. 23, 2021.

"After 10 months of anticipation, it's time to finally see the fruits of our labor!" base officials wrote in a statement hours before the scheduled impact.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft was put on a path to intentionally slam into a moonlet asteroid named Dimorphos on Sept. 26 as part of an unprecedented interplanetary defense test demonstrating a potential method for protecting Earth from future hazards  — including asteroids. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

