Mike O’Hara, Office of Special Investigations, Detachment 631 special agent and Staff Sgt. Jaimie Doney, 673rd Security Forces Squadron, use a metal detector to search for a bullet casing buried in snow during a training exercise held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 18-19, 2021. The technique was part of a crime scene exercise to test operational readiness in winter environments.