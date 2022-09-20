A trio of missions scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the coming weeks will be led by United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket, which is set to blast off Saturday afternoon in a final mission to carry to orbit a national security payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office.

The launch window is set between 2:53 and 4:12 p.m. Saturday from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 6.

Dubbed the “NROL-91: A West Coast Farewell," the NRO in a statement referred to the mission as an opportunity for the public to "bid a fond farewell to the last Delta IV Heavy launching from the West Coast," after nearly 20 years in use. 

Delta IV-Heavy lifts off

In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launches from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. A consortium of agencies is working to make the base a hub for commercial launches.
090221 Firefly explodes

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket explodes minutes after launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in April 2021.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

