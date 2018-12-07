The launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket that had been planned from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday night was pushed back for at least 24 hours, United Launch Alliance announced Friday evening.
The launch is part of a mission, dubbed NROL-71, for the National Reconnaissance Office. The rocket's payload was not revealed.
The launch is now planned for 8:06 p.m. Saturday from VAFB's Space Launch Complex-6.
The postponement was "due to an issue with a redundant communication link between the control center and the launch site," according to ULA, which provided the rocket.
The forecast shows a 60-percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch, according to ULA.