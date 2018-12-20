After the launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base was called off Wednesday due to "indications of elevated hydrogen concentrations" in the booster engine section, officials will make another attempt in 10 days.
The next launch attempt will happen no sooner than Dec. 30, according to United Launch Alliance officials who will continue to investigate the cause of the latest delay.
The launch is set to be part of a mission, dubbed NROL-71, for the National Reconnaissance Office. The rocket's payload was not revealed.
The launch had initially been planned for Dec. 7 but was postponed that day "due to an issue with a redundant communication link between the control center and the launch site," according to ULA.
It was rescheduled for Dec. 8 but was postponed again that day with just 7 seconds remaining in the prelaunch countdown "due to a problem detected by the Terminal Countdown Sequencer Rack," ULA reported.