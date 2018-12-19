United Launch Alliance announced around 5:40 p.m. this evening that the launch has been pushed to Thursday at 5:31 p.m. We will make the live broadcast from ULA available on our websites starting at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Liftoff of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base is scheduled to launch during a window that opens starting at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the live broadcast provided by ULA below, starting at 5:24 p.m.

The launch has been delayed three times due to weather, mechanical problems and most recently high winds.

Watch the mission profile video of the launch provided by ULA below, and follow along with the live feed of the launch (above) starting at 5:24 tonight.

ULA announced the cancellation yesterday about five hours ahead of the planned launch. The forecast at that time "indicates an 80-percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch," ULA reported.

The launch is set to be part of a mission, dubbed NROL-71, for the National Reconnaissance Office. The rocket's payload was not revealed.