William O. Studeman military award
U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Josef Margetiak, Space Delta 5 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division operations superintendent, stand in from of the Combined Force Space Component Command building at Vandenberg Space Force Base Dec. 16. Margetiak was selected for the William O. Studeman military award which recognizes early- and mid-career military members across the DoD for their contributions over the last 3-to-5 years to their unit’s mission, intelligence and national security communities, and national level impacts. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – A Space Delta 5 (DEL 5) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division (ISRD) operations superintendent recently was notified of their accomplishment of winning the William O. Studeman award early this month.

The winner, U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Josef Margetiak, was selected for this award amongst early- and mid-career military members across the DoD for his contributions over the last 3-to-5 years to his unit’s mission, intelligence and national security communities, and national level impacts.

“ISRD provides timely, all-source analysis on adversary activities around the world,” Margetiak said. “We provide signals analysis, imagery support, targeting options to combatant commands, intel support to floor operations, and perhaps one of the most important roles, actively sharing information with our coalition partners and supporting their missions.”

