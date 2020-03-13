CSpOC building a more global Space Force

Australia has done the work to join Olympic Defender but had not formally declared its intent to do so, Brodeur said Feb. 6.

The CSpOC hosts two types of foreign personnel: Five Eyes exchange officers, who work on the ops floor here while an American counterpart goes to the other country, and other nations’ liaison officers, who provide input on behalf of their own country but don’t have a seat on the floor. The center also has information-sharing agreements with 25 countries and at least 75 companies.

About half of the 13 crew positions on the floor are filled by coalition personnel, while some jobs are still too classified for them to do. The CSpOC also hosts a growing Mission Defense Team that scans space systems for vulnerabilities and fixes any that pop up.

Brodeur said he expects new partnerships with countries like Japan, Italy, and “maybe even South Korea,” in the near future, and the center could be getting a new liaison relationship this year. Those people could initially have a more limited role through the multinational space collaboration office, but eventually will be allowed to plug into regular operations.