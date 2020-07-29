CSO visits SMC: 'Space starts here'

Gen. Jay Raymond (left), U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, is welcomed by Brig. Gen. D. Jason Cothern (center), Space and Missile Systems Center vice commander, and Joy White (right), SMC executive director, during his first official SMC immersion since the USSF activation, July 15, at Los Angeles Air Force Base. Raymond met with SMC leaders to discuss the USSF organizational structure update and how the SMC mission impacts critical overarching space operations.