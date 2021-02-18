Commander of Air Force Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee and AFRC’s command chief master sergeant, Timothy C. White, salute the arrival of Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., to Air Force Reserve Command headquarters on Robins Air Force Base in Georgia on Feb. 8, 2021. While at the headquarters, Brown discussed COVID-19 response efforts, diversity and inclusion issues, readiness, and the role of the Air Force Reserve in the future fight.