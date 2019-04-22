VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- As part of the Air Force Space Diversity and Inclusion program, Crestview Elementary School hosted a science, technology, engineering, arts and math Career Day April 12, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The event highlighted various careers in the Air Force, as well as areas specific to Vandenberg’s space mission.
During the event, Airmen from the 30th Medical Group, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, 30th Security Forces Squadron, 30th Operations Group, 4th Space Launch Squadron and 1st Air and Space Test Squadron provided hands-on demonstrations, of their different trades, to approximately 400 students. The children were able to launch toy rockets, plan healthy meals plans, learn different callisthenic exercises, experiment with launch filming equipment and drive bomb diffusing robots.
According to Capt. Marquis Smith, 30th MDG flight commander and event planner, tied the event back to the primary initiatives for tomorrows Air Force.
“Diversity and Inclusion is a deliberate effort to foster such a culture, not only in today's Air Force, but to lay the foundation for it to be a strength of tomorrow's Air Force,” said Smith. “These efforts begin with promoting awareness of opportunities that the Air Force can offer across a variety of interests. Events like this get our youth excited about not just the Air Force but about STEAM backgrounds.”
The career day event also provided the students the opportunity to learn how their parents contribute to the evolving space mission.
“It’s never too early to get kids excited about the importance of the space mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Stefan McKinley, 4th Space Launch Squadron unit self-assessment program manager. “These are the kids who will be working on the Mars missions in the 2030’s. Showing them what we are doing and where we are headed and telling them that they can be a part of the future of space could be the turning point.”