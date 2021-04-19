Staff Sgt. Cody Emery, 30th Medical Group medical lab technician, prepares a COVID test sample for processing April 8 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The 30th MDG expanded testing capabilities with a new Cepheid testing machine, which can simultaneously test for COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The new system can also process four times as many test samples at once, while also reducing the turnaround times for test results by about a third.