A1C Natasha De Pasquale currently works as a Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician at the 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.
At work, this Hawk assists SLD 30 by providing monitoring support for all launch operations. She conducts health risk assessments and uses her expertise to identify, analyze and control occupational and environmental health hazards to enhance commanders’ decision-making.
She is also the Operational Support Lead for the COVID Clinic.
"I joined the USAF to provide stability for my daughter and to inspire and mold the future forces," said De Pasquale.
De Pasquale grew up in Naples, Italy, although she was born in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Also, she is the VSFB Rising Six Secretary and part of the Diversity and Inclusion Education working group!
When not at work, this Hawk is working on her degree in Occupational Safety and Health, enjoys hanging out with her daughter Mya, as well as kickboxing and cooking.
Great job, A1C De Pasquale!