Savings, giveaways heat up for commissaries in July
As the mercury rises, summer temperatures call you outside to enjoy the sun, family, food and fun. For all those July barbecues, picnics, watermelon and ice cream, there’s no better place to save than the commissary. “July starts off with a bang,” said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka N. O’Neal, the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “And your commissary benefit is your ticket to saving money on all the food you need for your next family gathering or unit event.” All the promotions, sales, coupons and deals make the commissary the place to do your shopping this summer. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Customers should check with their store manager or visit their store page to verify what’s available at their store. To read the complete story, go to commissaries.com.
Use your commissary benefit to save on critical emergency supplies
Through Oct. 31, the commissary’s severe weather promotional package includes discounts on the following items: beef jerky and other assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store. For more information about disaster preparedness, go to the DeCA website for lists of resources.
Survey gives commissaries high marks for cleanliness
Commissary patrons who participated in a recent magazine survey rated their stores among the best grocery retailers in America when it came to cleanliness. In a June 19 Consumer Reports article titled “Here are the cleanest grocery stores in America,” commissaries were listed among the top 23 grocers for cleanliness in a readers’ poll initially reported April 16. The recent ratings validate the commissaries’ efforts to ensure that patrons enjoy their shopping experience and receive great savings delivered in clean and safe facilities, said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, DOD special assistant for commissary operations. “We know the importance of stores with clean floors, restrooms, and ordered shelves and displays,” Bianchi said. “Our patrons deserve the best shopping experience possible, and we recognize cleanliness as part of the value of their benefit.” To read the complete story, go to commissaries.com.