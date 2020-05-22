COMMAND CHIEF'S CHAT: Trial by Fire!

As American citizens, we’ve been focused on how to respond and recover during this COVID pandemic while showing very appropriate appreciation to all of our local first responders and medical professionals. Let us not forget our heroic, deployed service-members who are serving on the frontlines of two wars, the invisible battle against COVID-19 and the visible skirmishes against anyone who would dare threaten our nation’s sovereignty.

One of those heroes is the 30th Space Wing’s very own SMSgt Corey Coleman who is leading a team of firefighters at an austere location somewhere in a distant land. Corey, who is serving as a deployed fire chief, recently let me know how his team is coping during these trying times:

“As you know, COVID-19 changed how we do business day to day. It was no different here at my deployed location, with limited to no contact with others outside the fire department we had to tailor our way of life to ensure we stayed healthy; mentally, physically and emotionally in order to fully support the mission. The stand-down time allowed for in-depth professional mentorship. The time spent locked down opened the door for more conversations among each other. The sharing of stories, backgrounds, and up-bringings slowly built stronger friendships. It allowed us to see another side of someone and solidified an already rock solid team of professionals. I can say without a doubt, my team and I found the positive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”