Team Vandenberg is extremely proud of the 30th Space Wing's own Defender, MSgt Matthew Walsh! Not only was he the AFSPC select to attend the US Marine Corps Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Academy, but he was selected as the class leader, received the "Gung Ho" award for most motivated student, and...wait for it...he was also a Distinguished Graduate (#5/68 students)!!! This former Military Training Instructor is rock solid.
Matt, way to represent the Air Force, Air Force Space Command, Team Vandenberg, Security Forces, and your family!