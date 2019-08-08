For Space Warriors, as with all Airmen, fitness is a way of life and a condition of employment. Exercising regularly helps to strengthen our physical and mental fitness while positively impacting our health, readiness, and resilience. And it’s so much more fun when you workout with your teammates!
“Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.”
- President John F. Kennedy
“Exercise to stimulate, not to annihilate. The world wasn’t formed in a day, and neither were we. Set small goals and build upon them”
- 8x Mr. Olympia Lee Haney
Our Wing front office, along with all of Team Vandenberg, is Fit-2-Fight!