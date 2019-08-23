Every morning we wake up and wonder what the weather will be like that day. Even emergency responders have to consider how weather will impact incident responses and mitigation. And the weather definitely has a role in whether we can launch rockets on time. But have you ever wondered if the Air Force or Team V plays a part in weather forecasting? We do..and we're pretty good at it!
Meet TSgt Trevor Finnell (Weather Specialist)
Time in service: 14 years
Hometown: Brawley, CA
What he enjoys most about his job: "The importance of the job. Weather plays a critical role in nearly every operation. While it can feel highly stressful when everyone is worried about the effects that weather can have in an upcoming operation, the satisfaction that you can get when you make the right call and the mission succeeds is great."
His leadership perspective: "Empathy and respect are synonymous with leadership. A great leader is defined as someone who can relate to the people they're guiding. Anyone can be given a task, then delegate it to the next available person. But a person who understands the strengths and weaknesses of their followers, relates to them, and empowers them, reflects great leadership."
Thanks for your service TSgt Finnell!
