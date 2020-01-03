COMMAND CHIEF'S CHAT: Pros at Command Post are nerve center of VAFB

Our Airmen who run the Vandenberg AFB Command Post (C2) are the absolute best in the business! They ensure the effective flow of information for a myriad of incidents, emergencies, and daily tasks while working around the clock to ensure the safety of Team V and our surrounding communities. These professionals have to be meticulous, calm under pressure, responsive, and swift in their duties. And they love what they do!

According to the Command Post team: "Our ability to successfully support the installation is directly dependent on our ability to come together as a cohesive team."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"One of the best things about our job is the ability to have a 10,000 ft view of events across the installation. As C2 Controllers, we are involved in most, if not all, of the incidents/events happening on the installation (i.e. emergency responses, power outages, weather alerts, recalls, etc). Additionally, we are a conduit for information flow up and down Headquarters Air Force channels. On a daily basis, we are providing the installation status to higher headquarters (HHQ) and relaying HHQ messages and directives down to the installation."

Pictured are: A1C Gabriel Gallegos, SrA Jonathan Artis, MSgt Wintana Williams,TSgt Jerry Sanders, Lt Codi Norman, MSgt Ashely Proper, and SSgt Crystal Sanders.

Command Post professionals, I SALUTE YOU!!!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0