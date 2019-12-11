World War II ended in 1945, but the Cold War, which lasted more than 40 years, quickly took its place.
On Friday, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the city of Santa Maria will honor Cold War veterans who served between the years 1946 and 1991 during a ceremony at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m., will feature keynote speaker Bob Hatch, a decorated Vietnam War veteran. Other speakers will include Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Col. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Local agencies will present patriotic wreaths during the ceremony, which is held annually near the anniversary of Pearl Harbor's bombing, to honor the 113 service members from the Santa Maria Valley who were killed in conflicts from World War I to the War on Terror. This year, the ceremony also will include the dedication of a plaque honoring Cold War veterans.
Dave Cross, co-founder of the monument, which was dedicated in 2001, will serve as the event emcee.
Cross, who was an Army Morse code operator in Europe in the late 1970s, said noncombat veterans who served during the Cold War are overlooked because they didn’t fight in the Vietnam or Korea wars.
They deserve recognition, he said, because of their diligence in maintaining their military’s readiness during a period of significant political and military tension between two superpowers — the United States and USSR— which both had nuclear weapons.
Each side was constantly on alert and looking at the other to see who would “tip the scales” in launching a nuclear missile first, he said.
At the time, he added, military doctrine contained the concept of mutual assured destruction, or a strategy that guaranteed the opposing side would be equally destroyed by nuclear weapons if a full-scale war erupted.
“The Vandenberg missileers stood ready 24/7,” Cross said, citing the close calls between the two countries. “We don’t really know how many times we were on the precipice of nuclear war, but there were many.”
One of them came during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962 after a U-2 spy plane discovered Soviet nuclear missiles on the island of Cuba, which is 90 miles away from the U.S. mainland.
Jim Milata, an 85-year-old retired Air Force veteran in Vandenberg Village, was serving in Spain during the crisis and remembered service members getting recalled from leave or having it canceled all together.
Milata also remembers Air Force General Curtis LeMay’s use of bombers, which continuously flew air missions and were “locked and loaded” with nukes at all times. LeMay, who was once in charge of the Strategic Air Command, is who military historian David Alan Rosenberg credits with initiating a plan to destroy a wartime adversary with nuclear weapons in one swift blow.
Milata worked in Air Force communications and spent much of his time in remote military installations throughout the world. The people who served in these outposts were unable to serve in combat because of their jobs and worked in total secrecy, he added.
“They deserve just as much respect and honor as those who went to Korea or Vietnam,” Milata said.
The existence of some of these bases, such as the one in Adak, Alaska, remained a secret for many years. Former Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino, 84, served there for 13 months from 1955 to 1956 as a third class storekeeper with the Navy.
The base was located at the far reaches of the Aleutian Islands, thousands of miles away from Lavagnino’s home in California.
“I’d never seen that much snow in my life, or wind or rain,” Lavagnino said.
Adak was used as a listening station that beamed radio signals to P2V Neptune aircraft, which would bounce it over the horizon to keep track of Russian missiles, according to Lavagnino.
The base had tight security. Approximately 100 personnel were assigned to Adak, Lavagnino said, but six of those were Marines who guarded the front gate at all times.
Milata pointed to other significant events in the Cold War, such the U-2 spy plane shot down by the USSR in 1960 and the capture of the USS Pueblo by North Korea in 1968.