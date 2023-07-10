Outgoing commander U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long will relinquish command to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker during a change of command ceremony Thursday on base.
The event will be presided over by U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, according to base officials.
Long, who took command of SLD 30 in June 2021, is retiring from the military after 26 years of active-duty service.
Prior to arriving at Vandenberg, Long was the deputy commander of Space Delta 5, a unit that works with allied forces at the Combined Space Operations Center, where objects in space are monitored 24/7, and where data is gathered for the purposes of maintaining global awareness and making command and control decisions over space forces.
Shoemaker previously served as the vice commander for operations, Space Launch Delta 45, Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.