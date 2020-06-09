Col. Mastalir: Be supportive in these uncertain times

Team Vandenberg,
One week ago, captured on video, the Nation witnessed the tragic death of George Floyd. I watched the video recording with tremendous sadness, outrage, horror, anger, and disgust. Over the past week, as events unfolded around the nation, I suspect many of you have been experiencing similar emotions.
As military professionals, we are trained to focus on the mission, sometimes at the expense of fully embracing the social issues that swirl all around us. However, as social tensions rise, it is more important than ever that we strive to promote a diverse and inclusive culture here at Team Vandenberg. I encourage all of you to reach out to one another, take time to listen to, share with, and learn from one another. No one has all the answers, but having open dialogue is critical to helping us understand and support each other. When individuals reach out to others and engage around challenges, whether professional or personal, it helps everyone know they are valued as an individual in the organization, and this inclusion helps us all cope as we continue to execute the mission.
The military secures and protects our freedoms for our nation and we have zero tolerance for those that disrespect those freedoms. I am sensitive to the pain and the grievances of all Americans when such events take place. I share the frustration and concern. Your leadership team is here for each of you to talk, listen, discuss and console. Our commanders, helping agencies and chaplains are all available to assist.
I ask that each of you check in on each other, be the Wingmen you are every day, but especially now during this time of unrest and uncertainty. We are all feeling the tension right now so please be patient and supportive of one another.
Editor's note: This was posted on June 1.
