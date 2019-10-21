Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan, 30th SW command chief, addressed base-wide changes and upcoming events during their first all-call Oct. 9, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
To open the all-call, Mastalir and Hogan spoke on their top priority: Caring for the Airmen.
“We want to build an environment where Airmen can be successful,” said Mastalir. “If you are a part of an organization that values your personal and professional goals, my belief is that you will want to be part of that organization and stick around.”
Mastalir went on to discuss ongoing developments to build the Range of the Future, which is a top priority for Air Force Space Command and needed to accommodate existing and new entrance commercial space lift companies. Mastalir spoke on the need for readiness and innovation on the range.
According to Mastalir, updates have been made to Space Launch Complex-8 in order to facilitate new small-lift launch capabilities, which will allow for space launch providers to utilize the complex without getting into a permanent property agreement. Along with SLC-8, Mastalir touched on the new lease agreement for SLC-2 with Firefly Aerospace.
Other topics Mastalir and Hogan addressed were Wing culture, the need for improved cell service across base, upcoming events, and what has occurred over the past 90 days. Guest speakers from the 30th Medical Group, Chapel, Equal Opportunity office and Inspector General’s office were also invited to share additional information to attendees.
Mastalir finished up the all-call by opening the floor for questions and expressing his gratitude for the members of Vandenberg AFB.
“It has been an absolute honor these last 90 days,” said Mastalir. “I had no idea before arriving how much I was going to enjoy being here and how truly exceptional the men and women of the 30th Space Wing are.”