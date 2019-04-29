VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Diena Mosely, 30th SW command chief, addressed their top three priorities, hot-topics concerning the installation and congratulated award winning Airmen during their final all-call April 25 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Opening up the all-call, Mosely discussed the Air Force dress and appearance guidance regarding hair standards and the new guidance on Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform patch placement. She also provided information regarding plans to get better cellular connectivity on base, improvements and renovations that are being made to dormitories across base, as well as faster internet for dormitory residence.
After the refresher on dress and appearance, Hough touched on his top priority, to Care for our Airmen, by providing information regarding living conditions and maintenance progression for members residing in base housing.
“As you all know, based on new directives, we surveyed the residents in base housing,” said Hough. “What we found when we did this survey was that, in regard to the health and safety aspect we are doing well, but one of our main findings was that our window seals were going out.”
According to Hough, along with all window seals being replaced on base, other maintenance issues involving damage to ceilings and carpet have been addressed by Balfour Beatty Communities and Airmen can expect their work orders to be handled in a timely manner.
Hough and Mosely then shifted focus toward their second priority, Execute todays Mission, and explained readiness initiatives that members can expect to see this coming year.
“We want you to fully take advantage of the resources we have to make sure you have all of your readiness training done,” said Mosely. “Coming up, we have a training opportunity to make sure our troops are ready to go out of the door, whether they have 24 hours or a few months.”
To keep with the theme of readiness and base resources, Hough and Mosely discussed how the base can plan to Innovate for the Future, their third priority, by providing an overview for upcoming launches and new contract opportunities at Vandenberg AFB. Hough mention that there is a lot of interest in businesses coming out to the installation for a number of factors due to the vital role Vandenberg AFB plays as a launch port.
Hough and Mosely concluded the all-call by congratulating Vandenberg AFB Airmen who won awards at the MAJCOM, Numbered Air Force and Air Force level by having them stand up for acknowledgment, followed by questions from the audience.