The Combined Force Space Component Command hosted a change of command ceremony Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base to welcome Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess and bid farewell to Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt.

Burt served for 21 months as the unit's first female commanding officer and its third overall. She was tapped to lead the multinational space command at Vandenberg in November 2020, and led more than 17,000 joint and combined personnel.

More than 350 people witnessed the transfer of command Monday in a tradition that dates back to the 18th century and symbolizes the continuity of command of the armed forces. 

082322 VSFB Change of Command 3.jpg

Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt speaks to attendees of the change of command ceremony held Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base. She served for 21 months as commanding officer for the Combined Force Space Component Command. 
082322 VSFB Change of Command 5.jpg

Members of the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard march past audience members during the Combined Force Space Component Command change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

