Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt speaks to attendees of the change of command ceremony held Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base. She served for 21 months as commanding officer for the Combined Force Space Component Command.
U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess makes his first remarks as the newly appointed Combined Force Space Component Command commander during the change of command ceremony held Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Members of the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard march past audience members during the Combined Force Space Component Command change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.
Attendees of the Combined Force Space Component Command change of command ceremony stand during the national anthem at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.
Contributed, Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman
Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess was appointed new Combined Force Space Component Command commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Contributed
Burt served for 21 months as the unit's first female commanding officer and its third overall. She was tapped to lead the multinational space command at Vandenberg in November 2020, and led more than 17,000 joint and combined personnel.
More than 350 people witnessed the transfer of command Monday in a tradition that dates back to the 18th century and symbolizes the continuity of command of the armed forces.
The event, which was held both in person and virtually, was attended by military officials including U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander who served as presiding officer for the ceremony and transferred command to Schiess, who will lead the CFSS unit.
The unit's mission is to plan, integrate, conduct and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space capabilities to combatant commanders, coalition partners, the Joint Force and the nation.
Schiess has assumed responsibility for all operational capabilities generated, presented and sustained in Space Operations Command, according to officials, that include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, space battle management, space domain awareness and missile warning and tracking. Orbital and space electronic warfare and cyber operations also fall under his command.
Prior to his new role at Vandenberg, Schiess served from December 2020 to present as the deputy commanding general of operations for Space Operations Command Headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. He also served two years as commander of the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Space Force Base in Florida, from 2018 to 2020.
Additionally, Schiess was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base from March 1997 to July 1998 as the chief of training, launch crew commander and launch controller at 2nd Space Launch Squadron.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters.
The command was formed immediately after the establishment of the Space Force in August 2019 and includes military representatives from allied nations, including Australia, Great Britain and Canada.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.