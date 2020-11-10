CFSCC commander visits Cal Poly CubeSat Lab, lauds first space research and development agreement

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- The Combined Force Space Component Command commander Maj. Gen. John Shaw paid a visit to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Monday, to meet with faculty and students involved in space operations research programs. This was Shaw’s first visit to the campus since the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) — the first of its kind between Vandenberg and any other academic institution — was signed with Cal Poly in Nov. 2019.

During the visit, Shaw toured Cal Poly’s CubeSat laboratory, talked with students and faculty about the challenging space environment and the Space Force mission, as well as learned about Cal Poly’s current projects with the base.

“I’m inspired by the high-caliber research going on at Cal Poly and the sheer enthusiasm they have here for space,” said Shaw, who is also the deputy commander of Space Operations Command, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. “The research agreement we have with this university is an accelerant in developing a robust network of information sharing and innovation. We’re leveraging the close proximity of Vandenberg to the university campus, as well as our collective resources and technical expertise, to further partnership and teamwork in space operations.”

Although Space Operations Command (SpOC) recently moved its headquarters to Peterson Air Force Base, some elements of the SpOC, including those responsible for executing the CRADA with Cal Poly, will remain at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The SpOC’s Directorate of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, is the base’s lead for the research agreement.